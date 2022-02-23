Tonight religious leaders offered prayers at a candlelight vigil for those who were houseless and died in 2021, accompanied by those who wished to support.
Rajan Zed, the President of the Universal Society Of Hinduism told us how they came to tonights vigil "We talked with each other among the religious leaders, and we thought this would be a good idea to raise the awareness to the community to help each other more."
Zed says, tonight they are honoring 52 who died. But he says the death rate for the houseless increases each year, and calls the deaths unacceptable, saying they could be prevented.
Zed tells us how he thinks the community could make an impact "First off this should not be acceptable as a community to us you know? It bothers us. Being a resourceful community we could've took care of them. Most of these deaths we're preventable."
Terry Brooks, a vigil attendee and Poet for the ceremony agrees "We need to reevaluate our values, lives are more valuable than money."
Zed adds "We need compassion, and we are lacking compassion. I think that is what were trying to create, compassion in the community so we can take care of each other and help each other."
Zed tells us there was a special purpose to 'when' the vigil was held. As the cold of the night set into those in attendance, they gained a better understanding of the elements people who are houseless deal with day after day.
He explains "We could have done it in the afternoon you know? but in the evening when it gets colder, we can feel how the houseless people feel it."
Becky Massingill, a Volunteer with St. Vincent De Paul out of Little Flower Church adds "They're so appreciative of any small kindness or warmth you can give them."
Brooks says "Even though they were homeless, their names still have a home in our minds and our hearts."
Zed also told us, if the homeless deaths continue to rise, tonight's vigil could become an annual occurrence.