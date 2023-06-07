All those thunderstorms may be keeping us cool for now but pretty soon the sun will shine, temperatures will rise, and people will start looking for other ways to keep cool this summer, such as pools, lakes, and rivers. However, when parents are distracted and kids are left unattended, that could put children at risk.
On Wednesday, REMSA held a demonstration event where they gave safety tips on how to keep children safe around bodies of water such as pools, as well as how to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Jennifer Walters, REMSA education manager, says, "In a real-life scenario, emotions are going to be high. That's why it's so important for us to prevent these things from happening, but in case something like this does happen tragically, it's very important for our community members to know CPR. The more people that know CPR, the better chance that these children have if something like this does occur in real life."
Between May 1st and September 30th of last year, REMSA responded to 121 heat-related illness calls for patients of all ages in Washoe County. During that same time, they also responded to 13 drowning calls, five of them were children.
When it comes to kids playing in water, REMSA recommends there should always be an adult 'water watcher' that must remain attentive, sober, and never multitasking. Children should also be wearing life jackets, sunscreen, and staying hydrated. REMSA gave a full demonstration of a what someone should do when a child is drowning or having a heat-stroke. It included a mock 9-1-1 call and presentation on how to perform CPR on a child.
REMSA also says that under no circumstance should you ever leave a child in your car. If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1 and work quickly to get them out.