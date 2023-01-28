The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams were grateful to receive over 150 new first aid kits from REMSA Health this week.
This was made possible by REMSA Health, who purchased these in partnership with the Washoe County District Board of Health and graciously donated these well-equipped first aid kits to teams to assist them in their roles serving our community.
These kits will be an essential addition to each SAR team member’s personal rescue kit.
Teams include the Washoe County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff's - Hasty Team, Washoe County Sheriff’s Air Squadron, Washoe County Sheriff’s Specialized Vehicle Unit, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Search and Recovery K9.
The sheriff's office says it appreciates their long-standing community partnership with REMSA Health.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)