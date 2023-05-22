REMSA honored their employees Monday with an annual award ceremony during National Emergency Medical Services Week.
During a luncheon at their headquarters in east Reno, REMSA honored EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers and other employees who go above and beyond while serving the community.
"Every day there's something to celebrate but today particularly we are giving awards for meritorious, achievement awards, one-team awards, those individuals that stand out,” says Adam Heinz, Chief Operating Officer, REMSA Health.
REMSA tells us they're seeing an increase of the number of people calling 9-1-1 each day.
A moment of silence was also observed for employees who were lost during the previous year including Care Flight Nurse Ed Pricola, BSN, and Care Flight Paramedic Ryan Watson who were among the five people on board the medical transport plane that crashed on Feb. 24, 2023, as well as Air Communications Specialist, Will Richeson who passed away suddenly in September 2022.
The ceremony also included the introduction of the Pricola-Watson Award. The Pricola and Watson families were presented with this recognition that was awarded posthumously to their loved ones. Beginning in 2024, it will be awarded annually to team members who embody a commitment to excellence, integrity, initiative, attention to detail, and a desire to care for the community.
President Gerald Ford first proclaimed EMS Week in 1974.