Halloween is just one day away, and of course it's a night for spooky scares and tasty treats, but it's also a time for keeping safety in mind. One of the biggest concerns for first responders this Halloween is pedestrian safety.
REMSA officials told us they want pedestrians to be seen by drivers.
They say by using things like flashlights, glow sticks, or anything reflective if you have a dark looking costume can be really helpful. Jenny Walters, the Manager for REMSA Health Education explains "Anything for drivers to be able to see them at night, and then of course drivers, we want them to slow down and use caution because a lot of children are going to make unpredictable movements so it's good for everyone to be cautious."
REMSA Health officials recommend making sure that kids' Halloween costumes are safe. This includes making masks safe for seeing and breathing also preventing tripping on long costumes. And if you do go trick or treating.
Isiah Carter, a Reno Resident recommends "Making sure that your kids are with you at all times, know what's going on, checking candy making sure nothings open everything's safe."
And if you'd rather stay home and hand out candy, there are things you can do to help people stay safe as well. Especially if you decorate your house for the occasion.
Walters offers more advice "If you have any Jack-o'-lanterns on your porch make sure that those are far enough away from the door that if you're using a candle, it doesn't catch any costumes or consider using an electric candle as well."
For the older kids who may want to trick or trick with their friends this year. Giovanni Peltran, another Reno Resident says, "Just make sure you stay in a group of 2 or 3 and always stick together." The same safety rules apply for any adults going out for Halloween as well…"If I decide to go out, I just make sure I have a good group of friends I'm heading out with and have a set plan on where we're going to go if anyone gets too intoxicated or gets lost." Says Carter. Peltran adds "Keep the alcohol consumption to a bare minimum."