The Reno Aces and Washoe County Health District have partnered to introduce healthy food options at Greater Nevada Field for the 2023 season.
Fans will now have the option to order salads, smoothie bowls, yogurt parfaits and more from the Grab and Go section, located on the first base side as well as the hot food counter. Signage will be posted to highlight the healthier options available.
Opening Day for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field is March 31 at 2:05 p.m. against the Las Vegas Aviators. Individual games, full and partial-season, as well as eight-game ticket plans, are currently on sale, click here.
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)