The Nevada Tobacco Control and Smoke-free Coalition (formerly the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition) this year has awarded seven in its annual Community Champion Awards.
The awards program recognizes people, organizations, businesses, and elected officials who have helped to promote and advance the coalition’s mission by advocating to eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke and vape emissions, expanding access to cessation, and reducing commercial tobacco use.
“This year’s Community Champion Award recipients have demonstrated a passion and commitment to create healthier environments, prevent initiation, promote cessation and advocate for policy change for tobacco control,” said NTCSC President Taylor Allison. “They have truly gone above and beyond and contributed to our states success in reducing the state’s tobacco burden.”
This year’s Community Champion Award winners include:
Dr. Eric Crosbie, PhD, MA, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, University of Nevada, Reno: Dr. Crosbie, together with UNR students and Washoe County Health District staff, conducted air quality monitoring in non-exempt areas of casinos in Reno-Sparks.
Reno Aces: In April 2022, the Reno Aces, the Major League Baseball Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, adopted a smoke-free and vape-free policy inside Greater Nevada Field, prioritizing the health of their fans, employees, and players.
Ender Austin III - School of Public Health, University of Nevada, Las Vegas: Austin has volunteered and served as a community liaison and representative for tobacco prevention and awareness initiatives that focused on educating the African American community on the dangers of tobacco use in southern Nevada.
Park MGM: Park MGM is the first and only casino on the Las Vegas Strip to adopt a voluntary smoke-free policy, banning both smoking and vaping throughout the hotel and casino property, protecting the health of their guests and employees.
Las Vegas Aviators: In 2022, the Las Vegas Aviators, the Major League Baseball Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, adopted a voluntary smoke-free policy to ban smoking and vaping at all home games hosted at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Las Vegas Lights FC: In 2022, the Las Vegas Lights FC, a professional soccer team in the USL Championship league, adopted a voluntary smoke-free policy to ban smoking and vaping at all home games hosted at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.
Attorney General Aaron Ford and Deputy Attorneys General: In his tenure as Attorney General, Ford has introduced ongoing legislation supporting the AG's Office Tobacco Enforcement Unit to combat increasing retail sales violations to Nevada's youth. Further, AG Ford notably supported raising the minimum sales age of tobacco products to 21 in the 2021 Nevada legislative session.
For a comprehensive list of members and for more information on NTCSC, please visit www.nvtobaccopreventioncoalition.org