Opening day for the Reno Aces is tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field and the Aces have made some new additions to better the fan experience.
They have renovated their suite hallways, included a new private section near first base, more food options, and a new and improved clubhouse to give fans more opportunity here at the ballpark.
"A lot of renovation projects that have taken place in the off season," said Chris Phillips, General Manager & Chief Operating Officer of Reno Aces. "We're in one of them right now, this used to be the busy club now called the Club at Greater Nevada Field, major renovation project for us. New flooring, new lighting, new windows, new bar just a cool new space that our fans are going to enjoy."
The club will be available in some season membership packages, as well as group reservations on their site.
Around the first base line they are also introducing their new private section where they took five rows of seating out to make the new addition.
The stadium is also offering healthier food options for the fans.
"We partnered with the Washoe County Health District to create a healthy meal program so we're working with them with their nutritionist coming up with healthy options that will be available at our grab and go locations we have two grab and go locations in the concourse as well as our two main concession stands," Phillips said.
While it won't be ready for opening day, according to the Aces, they'll have a new addition in the outfield coming soon.
"We are adding a bar, it's going to be ready by the second homestand," Phillips said. " [We'll] have a bar in the outfield. We used to have the big circus canopy looking tent, we're getting a very nice steel fabricated structure out there with festive lighting, ceiling fans for those hot summer nights that's going to be the place to hang at the ballpark."
To the Aces organization, the "if it ain't broke don't fix it" motto does not apply to them.
"It's all about from us, elevating the fan experience and taking measures to do that each and every year," Phillips said. "It's a testament to our ownership group to reinvest in the ball park, reinvest into the community. We want to keep things fresh for our fans and have exciting new things to talk about every season."