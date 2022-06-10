In celebration of Father’s Day and the connective tissue baseball has always had between father/son, the Reno Aces will be offering a special ticket package, which will include one (1) Hawaiian shirt per ticket for Sunday, June 19th’s game.
Packages start at just $32 before fees and tickets must be purchased through this link which will be listed on the club’s website.
In addition to the package, the Reno Aces will be hosting a pregame catch on-field for all families with a ticket to the game, starting at 11:35 a.m. and concluding at 12:05 p.m.
As with every Family Sunday, $1 hot dogs will be available for purchase at concession stands, presented by Carson City’s Health & Human Services and 106.9 MORE FM.
The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14.
Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
