On Friday the Reno Aces will honor Elizabeth "Lizzy" Hammond, a 9-year-old organ donor who died tragically in a bounce house accident.
Lizzy is being honored as part of the Aces Home Run for Life game series, supported by Donor Network West.
Once a month, the Home Run for Life series features an individual in the northern Nevada community who is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases as each team lines the baselines. Individuals recognized have received life-saving transplants or have lost a loved one who saved lives through organ donation.
Lizzy's parents, Wendy and Mitch Hammond, are Donor Network West ambassadors and work to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation by sharing Lizzy’s story and her legacy of volunteerism and generosity.
They also started the Lizzy Hammond Foundation in her honor, which raises awareness and education for bounce house safety.
When Lizzy lost her life after the bounce house she was in was blown into power lines in July of 2019, her family decided to donate her organs, in the process saving three lives.
“Lizzy was always helping other people. She volunteered, helped other kids in her class and had a very generous spirit,” said Wendy Hammond, Lizzy’s mother.
“Knowing how caring she was helped us make the decision to give the gift of life because it’s something we knew she would’ve wanted,” said Mitch Hammond, Lizzy’s father.
Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to join the organ donor registry, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.