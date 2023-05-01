The Reno Arch has gone blue this week for National Police Week.
Agencies from northern Nevada came together under the Arch Monday evening to honor and remember those who have died in the line of duty.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says tonight's event is for the families.
"It's part of that healing process, you never can totally heal from that loss. But, I think it's a part of the family...when you talk to them and they know that we are here for them," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. "They know they are still part of the family. And they know that we are here for the support. So for them it means a lot. And for us, it means a lot to recognize that."
This year, eight names of fallen officers will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial in Carson City.
"Every single day we have some great members throughout law enforcement that get up, they serve our communities, they are trying to do the best job that they can. For the community, I would just say thank you. It goes a long way and we truly do appreciate it," Sheriff Balaam added.
There are multiple events, vigils and memorials planned this week for law enforcement and if you would like to attend, more information can be found here: Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. (northernnvcops.org)