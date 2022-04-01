Donor Network West is encouraging Nevadans to register to become organ donors throughout April.
Nearly 600 Nevadans are on the organ transplant waiting list and in recognition of those who have received lifesaving transplants and in honor of both living and deceased donors, Donor Network West lit up the Reno Arch green and blue for Donate Life Month.
The Arch turned blue and green Friday, April 1, during a special ceremony and will stay blue and green the entire month.
“Each April, we light the Reno Arch blue and green to raise awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation and to honor the heroic donors who have saved and healed lives,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Donor Network West encourages all Nevada residents to consider registering to become an organ donor. Together we can end the wait for the nearly 600 Nevadans waiting for an organ transplant.”
The lighting ceremony included Dan Palmer, liver transplant recipient; organ donation provided him a second chance at life and he now continues his passion for music. Also featured in the ceremony was Dawn Tindal, whose 38-year-old son, Alex Anderson, died in May 2020 and saved four lives through organ donation. In honor of his legacy, she educates others about organ donation.
One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal as many as 75 lives.
To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as a donor, you can visit the Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.
(Donor Network West)