Money doesn't grow on trees, but it can sure help you plant them, and the City of Reno has been awarded a $500,000 grant to do just that.
The United States Department of Agriculture and US Forest Service awarded the money as part of the federal government’s effort to plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat, and improve access to nature in cities across the nation.
The city will use the grant to install trees near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Plans are for the city to plant 132 trees along Airway Drive, including the median, sidewalks and other open spaces along the street by 2027 using the funds.
Applying for and receiving the grant is part of a commitment by the city to expand what they call the "urban forest" in Reno. The work allowed by the grant will be carried out alongside a separate city initiative called ReLEAF Reno, which is taking steps to expand the tree canopy in Reno by 2036 from 5.2% to 10%
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from our federal partners,” said Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who spearheaded ReLEAF Reno. “The expansion of our urban forest is a win for all northern Nevadans. Once planted and established, the entire community will benefit from these new trees as they help cool urban spaces.”
In 2022 Reno was named the fastest warming city in the U.S. by the Climate Center. Its average temperature has increased by eight degrees over the last 50 years.