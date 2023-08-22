Burners are getting ready to head out to the playa to enjoy another Burning Man.
They may travel by plane or car to get there, but once the Burners are on the playa, they still need to figure out how to roam the white desert. Most commonly, we see them on bikes.
The Reno Bike Project says they already have 1,500 reservations made online from people buying bikes for Burning Man.
They estimate they'll sell 1,800 bikes throughout the week, maybe even getting close to selling 2,000 bikes total.
Many of the Burners who buy from them are coming in from out of town, looking for the best way to get around the playa.
Even first time Burners need a ride “It has a nice comfy seat, some old dust coming off of that and lot of room for lights and stuff and fun things to put on it.” says Casey Crespo, a first time Burner from Brooklyn.
The Reno Bike Project also repurposes the bikes they sell to give them a second life.
“A few years ago a ton of bikes got abandoned down at burning man and a lot of them ended up in a land fill and they're perfectly good bikes, so we’re able to go through give them a tune up make sure they’re safe and ready to go and give them another life.” explains Andy Perkins, the Programs Manager for the Reno Bike Project.
Burning Man also acts as a huge fundraiser for the Reno Bike Project, as the employees are excited to raise as much money as they can, so they don't have to struggle the rest of the year.
A basic reservation for a bike from the Reno Bike Project is $100 but they've since sold out of this deal.
They also have some premium bikes for $140. They do still have some bikes available for walk-in's as of August 22 but not many left because most of the bikes are sold online in advance.