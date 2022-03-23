At their regular meeting on March 23, 2022, the Reno City Council approved contracts on three significant affordable housing projects. These include Dick Scott Manor, Village on Sage Street 2.0, and the purchase and renovation of the Hi-Way 40 Motel.
“I’m incredibly proud to see these affordable housing projects advance one step further,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Our Reno City Council and residents expressed the importance of directing a significant portion of Reno’s American Rescue Plan Act funding towards affordable housing, and it’s exciting to see this vision turned into a reality for our community.”
The council approved a contract with Volunteers of America Northern California & Northern Nevada (VOA-NCNN) to allocate $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward the purchase and renovation of the 35-unit Hi-Way 40 Motel located at 1750 East Fourth Street. The rooms are approximately ⅓ occupied right now, but no one will be relocated for renovations. The existing rooms will be converted to one-bedroom or studio living quarters with kitchenettes.
They approved a contract with the Community Housing Land Trust, allocating $2.5 million of ARPA funding to be used for the development of 96 additional units at The Village on Sage Street. The modular dormitory housing expansion project is being called “Village on Sage Street 2.0.” This project will provide housing for low-income individuals and is a collaborative effort between the City of Reno, Community Foundation, and VOA-NCNN.
The council also approved a contract with Reno Housing Authority (RHA), allocating $3 million of ARPA funding to support the new construction of Dick Scott Manor. This project will create 12 studio and one-bedroom units for veterans with incomes at or below 30 percent of AMI.
