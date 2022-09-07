The Reno City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday to choose someone to fill the Ward 5 vacancy.
The council recently chose Alexander Goff, Elliott Malin and Kathleen Taylor as the finalists.
The Ward 5 seat opened after Neoma Jardon stepped down to become the executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.
Original Story From August 11, 2022:
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special City Council meeting for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.
During the meeting, City Council will discuss the vacancy and direct staff on how to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy.
On Monday, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Jardon’s last day will be August 15, 2022.
Councilmember Jardon will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) upon her departure from the City.
“While I am going to miss having Neoma on our Council, I could not be happier for her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “She has given back tirelessly to the Biggest Little City, and I truly believe Reno is a much better place thanks to her leadership. We are all incredibly lucky to have her continue her dedication to improving our downtown at the Downtown Reno Partnership. Huge congratulations and best wishes to you, Neoma!”
This Wednesday, August 10, 2022, will be Councilmember Jardon's last regular meeting as a Reno City Council Member.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)