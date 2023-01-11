The Reno City Council will consider the recommendation for the city's next police chief during its public meeting on Wednesday.
The Reno City Manager has nominated Kathryn Nance for the role.
According to the City, Nance has 26 years of law enforcement experience.
She's currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Stockton Police Department.
If appointed, Nance is expected to be sworn in during the meeting.
The meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. at Reno City Hall.
“Kathryn brings the experience, dedication, and determination we’re looking for in our next Chief of Police,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “We know public safety is a top priority for our residents, as is a Chief of Police who’s relatable and able to connect with individuals from all backgrounds. I have every confidence she will lead us well in continuing to build a safe community that people are proud to call home.”
About Kathryn Nance
With 26 years of law enforcement experience, Nance is currently the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations, responsible for nearly 400 sworn and professional employees and a $107 million budget. Prior to this role, she served as the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Logistics, Police Captain of Strategic Operations, Patrol/Special Investigations Police Lieutenant, and Patrol/Investigations/Task Force Sergeant. Nance has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education (expected completion in 2023).
Nance is a member of Women Leaders in Law Enforcement, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the American Leadership Forum.
"My leadership skills, extensive police experience, and commitment to organization wellness fit the expectations for Reno’s next Chief of Police,” said Nance. “As Chief, I will use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies. I will also work to develop a department-wide mission and overall plan that supports the department and community needs, while strengthening the department and providing stability for employees.”
Nance and her husband, James, have a blended family of four children ranging in age from 30 to 23 and a five-year-old grandson. According to Nance, they’ve always dreamed of relocating to northern Nevada. With family, including their oldest son living in Nevada, they are ready to make this transition. They look forward to the active outdoor lifestyle and sense of community that Reno offers.
For more information about the hiring process and the latest updates, please visit Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)