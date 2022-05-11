The Reno City Council is set to hear an appeal from the Nevada SPCA over allowing Iron Works to start a new construction project next to their shelter.
We first told you about the potential project last month after the animal shelter raised concerns over how the move would impact the animals.
The two groups were then given 30 days to find a new location for Iron Works.
The shelter says they accomplished that but the company is moving forward with the project regardless.
Advocates are now asking the City Council to deny their Special Use Permit.
If the council does approve it, the shelter says they will then ask the permit include special mitigations to protect their pets.
We have reached out to Iron Works for a statement on their end - they declined to comment.
The council is scheduled to discuss the issue at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
You can also voice your opinion on the City Council's public comment page here: City of Reno Public Comment Form (google.com)
----------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The SPCA of Northern Nevada and Reno Iron Works are calling for the public’s support in finding an alternative location for a ±40,000 square foot building construction project proposed right next to the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s adoption center.
On April 14, the Reno City Council approved a continuance giving the project applicant, Reno Iron Works, and the appellant, SPCA of Northern Nevada, until May 11 to work together in finding a new location where Reno Iron Works can build or move into.
“Reno Iron Works and the SPCA of Northern Nevada, which houses homeless pets who are especially vulnerable to stress inducing sounds, are incompatible neighbors.” said Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs. “Bill is a rescue pet lover who does not want to build next to us, but right now he has no other option and we are committed to helping his fantastic business survive and thrive at a different location.”
The two parties are seeking the entire community’s help- and fast- to find a new location for Reno Iron Works. They are seeking an existing building (preferred for a shorter timeline) or buildable property with:
- Appropriate zoning;
- 5 to 10 acres;
- Large truck access and turnaround;
- 20,000 to 30,000 sq. ft. of shop space;
- 5,000 to 10,000 sp. ft. of office space;
- 32-foot clear inside for moving cranes; and
- A rail spur (a big plus but not required).
Updates can be found at spcanevada.org/reno-iron-works-building-updates. Reno Iron Works and the SPCA of Northern Nevada are urgently seeking a solution that will save both.
Those with information regarding available locations or buildings can reach out to Bill@RenoIronWorks.com.