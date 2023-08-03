Effective Monday, August 7, 2023, the customer and delivery entrance to Reno City Hall will be located on the ground floor on Virginia Street.
City Hall is open for in-person services Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays) and online at Reno.gov. The Business Licensing Department and the City Clerk's Office will remain on the second floor of City Hall. Guest parking is available on floors one through five at the City Hall Parking Garage. The entrance on the second floor of the parking garage will be closed to the public.
In late spring, crews made several ADA sidewalk improvements near City Hall’s main entrance. Council approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for these upgrades. Additionally, a new coffee and food vendor will occupy the space next to the first-floor entrance. Organized by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR), the coffee shop will provide guests and staff beverage and light food offerings for purchase. The coffee area is expected to open this September.
Reno City Hall is located in downtown Reno on the northeast corner of the intersection at First and Virginia Streets. The building is also home to the Metro Gallery, displaying unique works of art from local and regional artists.
(City of Reno)