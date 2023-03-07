In honor of Women’s History Month, the City of Reno will be hosting a “flip the switch” event of the new interchangeable lights installed on the iconic BELIEVE sign to commemorate Women’s History Month. The public is invited to attend on Wednesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at City Plaza located at 10 N. Virginia Street.
“We proudly celebrate the incredible contributions of women to American history and to our local community,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We have come such a long way when it comes to female leadership at the City of Reno with a majority female Council, 13 women on the City’s leadership team, and Reno’s first female Chief of Police!”
Councilwoman Taylor will “flip the switch” to formally debut the new lights of the iconic BELIEVE sign to the community.
The lights will honor Women’s History Month in purple, which is recognized internationally as the color of women and gender equality.
It represents justice and dignity and signifies visionary thinking. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.
YESCO, the 103-year-old company known for manufacturing and maintaining internationally recognizable signs, recently added the RGB color-changing flex neon to the City of Reno’s BELIEVE sign.
The sign now features 16 million color hues, allowing the City to change the color of each letter for special events and occasions.
(City of Reno)