The City of Reno confirmed that Chip Bowlby has passed away at 58-years-old.
Bowlby was the owner of Reno Land Development Co., and the developer of many well-loved local places, like the Village at Rancharrah. He also developed the Park Lane Remodel.
Bowlby is survived by his wife, Christina, and his children.
Mayor Scheive published this statement:
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Chip Bowlby. He represents what I like to call "the new generation of Reno's vision.
It was a joy working with him and his love for Reno will live on through the truly transformational projects he brought to our community. He wanted to show that Reno was more than just a gaming mecca. Projects like Rancharrah, and Park Lane, the largest workforce housing project Reno has ever seen, brought his vision to reality. Generations to come will benefit from his goal of having a community where people can afford to live, work and play.
Chip was especially proud of his wife, Christina and his accomplished children. From all of us at the City of Reno, we send our love and prayers to the Bowlby family."