With Earth Day conveniently falling on a Saturday this year, many are expected to be enjoying the sunny skies while celebrating Mother Earth.
Some people tell us that Idlewild park seems to be one of the more popular events this year.
The Great American Craft Fair is hosting their annual Reno Earth Day event at the park tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We were down last year, I think it was and had a good time," said David Kusiek, Reno Resident. "Plan to come all down to see the events and see the people maybe have some food maybe some beer."
The event will provide teaching from educational and non-profit groups on earth's conversation and environmental impacts with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto expected to speak as well.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is testing a pilot program to inform about the sustainability for larger events.
With this event, many said last year they learned a lot about Earth Day and want to go back again this year.
"Last year we learned a lot," said Mary Kusiek, Reno Resident. "There were pamphlets we picked up about Earth Day and the importance of mother earth and we're looking forward to it this year."
However other than the education portion, there's many other fun things for people to partake in.
"The food trucks, the drinks," Mary Kusiek said. "This year I hear they have booths where they're going to sell things so we're looking forward to see who's out there."
There will also be live local musicians there with locally sourced beer.
KTMB was also at Idlewild earlier today with their youth education program, teaching kids about the importance of the environment.
"It's really important to teach kids when they're young because they are building habits that they will carry with them throughout a lifetime," said Caitlin Aitchison, Youth Education Manager for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful. "We want them to think critically about their consumerism and we want them to get in touch with the environment so that they're more inclined to be environmental stewards as they grow up."
Aitchison said that they received a ton of request for their free field trip on the day before Earth Day.
The group also speaks at classrooms as well.
To schedule a free class, field trip or to learn more about KTMB, you can visit their website here: