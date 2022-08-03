Reno Fire and NV Energy Respond to Apartment Fire on Grove Street

The Reno Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that broke out at 255 Grove St. in Reno. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 3, 2022.
Fire crews say there's no immediate fire but sparks and flames were spewing out of the apartment's power boxes.
The power boxes were located on the ground floor in standing water. NV Energy was called to the scene to turn off the breaker.
Firefighters were then able to get to the power boxes safely to make sure the fire was out.
The Reno Fire Department believes that lightening struck somewhere nearby, causing the power boxes to get fried.
All residents were cleared to return inside the building around 9 p.m.