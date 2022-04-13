Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Ralston St. and University Terrace in Reno.
According to fire officials on scene, a vehicle caught fire and crashed into a garage which made the garage start fire. Crews initially got a call for a vehicle fire infringing on a structure.
Crews say the garage is detached from any houses, so there was little to no damage to any homes.
Upon arrival, crews started to hose down the vehicle and garage, but they say the garage might be lost.
The cause is under investigation, but Ralston Street is currently closed from Elm Street to University Terrace, so avoid the area.
Great work by @RenoFireDept @RenoFirefighter A truck crashed into a garage and started a fire. The crews stopped the blaze at the garage preventing it from getting into the home. Ralston closed from Elm to University Terrace. Crews are still working in the area. Please stay clear pic.twitter.com/iW3xrgvMwg— David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) April 13, 2022
This is a developing story, any updates will be posted here.