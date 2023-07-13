With the hot forecast ahead, it's a good idea to err on the side of caution if you're spending time outside.
"The heat is not your friend when it's 100 degrees," said Ilya Nudelman, out of town visitor.
For staying safe in the heat, making sure you're drinking enough water is absolutely crucial.
Also making sure to take breaks in the shade, wear sunscreen and light-colored clothing.
It's incredibly important though for people to be able to recognize if they are experiencing a heat related illness.
"Heat exhaustion is when the body's heat loss mechanisms are no longer able to compensate for the heat and so this can result in really bad dehydration and shock and then if left untreated it can move on to heat stroke which is when the heat loss mechanisms have completely failed," said Avery Baldwin, paramedic and EMS Coordinator for Reno Fire Department.
Other than dehydration and shock, signs of heat exhaustion can include headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and dizziness.
If heat exhaustion begins to lead to heat stroke, some of those signs include hot and dry skin, altered mental state and behavior, passing out, unresponsiveness, and rapid heartbeat.
Renown Health encourages people who start to feel these symptoms to get help immediately.
"If you develop into states where you're altered or somebody's noticing, you're not yourself and you've been in the heat those are definitely signs that you need to be seen and treated," said Amy Hawkins, Manager of Emergency Department for Renown Health in South Meadows. "Get somewhere cool, get hydrated, put on cool compresses and if that worsens absolutely come to the ER."
Reno Fire anticipates responding and treating heat related illnesses with the heat wave coming through.
While it's crucial for people to remain hydrated and keep track of their body in the heat, it's also important for first responders to make sure they are safe.
"From an operation perspective, making sure that our crews are making sure that they're staying hydrated protect themselves so they can serve the community," Baldwin said.
Renown says while they currently aren't seeing any heat related illnesses, they do expect to be treating people throughout the weekend and summer.
"Absolutely we do, more so in our elderly population," Hawkins said. "They're our most vulnerable population for heat related illnesses, simply due to the fact they typically don't hydrate enough as well as they don't sweat as much as you age and so they don't have that cooling mechanism."
Some people tell us they have a plan to beat the heat this weekend.
"Stay hydrated number one that's the most important thing and you know find something good to swim in, the lake or pool," said Chris Sokalski, out of town visitor.
"Trust your body," Nudelman said. "If you're feeling sluggish, drink a little bit more water."