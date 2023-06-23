The Truckee River's levels and flows are starting to trend in a positive direction.
With nicer weather expected to hit this weekend, some may feel tempted to take a dip.
Reno Fire Department tells people to be extremely cautious before heading out.
"The biggest concern is people not taking it seriously," said TC Ghisletta, Engine One Operator for Reno Fire. "That's when they get themselves in trouble."
The department says that the river is relatively safe, however, they encourage people to come prepared before treading water.
"Number one is always wear a life jacket anytime you enter the river, it's dynamic and moving," said Collin Butcher, Squad Operator for RFD. "You can be a great swimmer but having that ability to stay up. There's certain currents and flows that are going to pull you under, but you're going to want floatation to keep you up."
The same day of last month near downtown reno, the river was around nine feet high with the flow rate being around 5 thousand cubic feet per second.
Today, the Truckee is around 5 and a half feet high with the flow being about 800 cubic feet per second.
Despite the lower levels, Reno Fire says it can still be dangerous to go into the Truckee with no protection.
With the water still being cold, they advise people to wear thermal protection.
They say people should always have an entrance and exit plan and they encourage people to never go alone.
"Try to stay away from the rocks, [you] could get your ankle caught in something," Ghisletta said. "Stay away from the pillars under the bridges. Soon as you get in, have a good exit plan."
Reno Fire Department says that if you do get into the Truckee, to understand the risk of doing so.
"Right now, there's a lot of debris on the riverbanks and those create strainers, those are things where the water can flow through, but your body wouldn't," Butcher said. "You get caught in a strainer you won't be able to get out and you could end up drowning."
Some people at Wingfield Park told us they have no desire to get near the water at all.
"Absolutely not," said Chris Battenberg, Reno Resident. "It is way too cold and way too fast there's no way I'm getting into that water, and I don't think that anyone else should be in it unless they're a professional swimmer or one of these kayakers that compete. But if you're a regular citizen you need to stay out of this water right now."
Battenberg is hosting the Best in the West Beard Festival tomorrow at the park.
He is advising all people that are going to the event, to not get into the river.
For those going into the river, don't take it lightly and be extremely cautious.