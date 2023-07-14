With the extreme HEAT, Reno Fire Department is reminding people who are heading out into the sun this weekend to be careful.
You always have the basics by drinking plenty of water, don't stay out in the sun for long periods of time and wear sunscreen.
However, in this heat wave, Reno Fire heavily emphasizes to not leave pets or children in cars, or anyone for that matter.
"But it's not just children and pets, we're talking elderly people, disabled people, even full-grown adults that are left in a car in these temperatures we're talking within 10 minutes a jump from 30 to 80 degree in temperature," said Brad Drum, Battalion Chief for Reno Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Drum said our bodies are not meant to handle that level of heat.
He says almost every year they have to rescue a pet or child from a car.
He encourages people if they see something to call 911 and do not try and do the rescue yourself, as the Reno Fire will have all the necessary tools to extract the child or pet from the car.
With the quick rise of temperature in cars it can quickly lead to a dangerous situation.
"It doesn't take long for the body to hit the heat exhaustion and then even further to the point the body cannot recoup," said Tray Palmer, Fire Marshall for the City of Reno.
For those looking for places other than the Truckee River to cool off, Traner pool will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend.
However, Idlewild pool will be closed due to a swim meet.
There are several splash parks across town including Las Brisas Park, Cyan Park, Panther Valley Park and others as well.
The pools and cooling stations are other opportunities for people to still enjoy the weekend with the hot weather.
"Being able to get some reprieve without having to sit in AC, unfortunately some folks don't even have that ability," said Danny Gleich, Recreation Manager, City of Reno. "So being able to just cool yourselves down and still be able to get outside and have fun you know it's kind of what we were hoping for the community with our splash pads and our pools."
For those wishing to cool themselves down in the Truckee this weekend, Reno Fire still urges people to be cautious.