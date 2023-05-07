Thursday, May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day, a time to honor and remember the sacrifices of past firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities.
It is also a day to show appreciation to the dedicated firefighters who have served, and continue to serve, throughout the year.
On Sunday, a “sound off” ceremony took place as sirens sounded at all 14 RFD stations and at City Plaza for 40 seconds — 10 seconds in honor of each of the RFD firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The sound off was followed by a minute’s silence.
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) was established on May 10, 1888. Since this time, four firefighters have lost their lives while serving the City of Reno. Their names and the dates of their last alarms are as follows:
- Chief Ralph Hawcroft
Last Alarm: Nov. 12, 1928
- Firefighter Frank "Peg" Nevin
Last Alarm: Aug. 17, 1938
- Captain Glen D. Davis
Last Alarm: Aug. 15, 1948
- Firefighter Earl B. Platt
Last Alarm: Aug. 15, 1948