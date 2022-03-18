On Saturday, March 19, 2022, members of the Reno Fire Department (RFD) will participate in the Northern Nevada FOOLS’ annual Shamrock Shave for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
RFD and other firefighters from the local area who participate are longtime supporters of this event and the effort to find a cure.
Reno area residents are welcome to join RFD in their commitment to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Contributions from the event will go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
“Kids with cancer are our reason for doing this,” said Reno firefighter Jason Eastman, who is the primary event contact for the Shamrock Shave. “We look forward to this event every year, knowing our support has the power to help ease the burden of childhood cancer for local kids and their families.”
In addition, RFD will be wearing blue uniform shirts with green lettering during the month of March to draw attention to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and the Shamrock Shave, and to show support for children with cancer and their families.
“The men and women of the Reno Fire Department are proud to serve our community every day, and this extends far beyond our fire response,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “It's an honor to support and be a part of important events like the Shamrock Shave; and ultimately, help put an end to childhood cancer.”
Organizers of the Shamrock Shave hoped to reach at least $60,000 in donations for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which has already been surpassed. Community members can participate and donate as a team or as individuals. Visit StBaldricks.org for more information, or to donate.
The event will be held at Ole Bridge Pub, located at 50 North Sierra Street, from noon to 5 p.m.