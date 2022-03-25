The Reno Fire Department debuted its video annual report on Friday, highlighting the Department’s most notable achievements of 2021.

2021 highlights include RFD’s record-high calls for service, continued pandemic response, battling an aggressive wildfire season, recruit academies, Boston the arson dog, thousands of firefighter trainings, and more.

“2021 was a busy and incredibly successful year for the men and women of the Reno Fire Department,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “Every day, I am proud of our team’s hard work, dedication, and heart to help create a place people are proud to call home. I look forward to where we’re headed this year as we evolve to meet the growing needs of our community.”

The City of Reno is currently recruiting firefighter applicants on its website for those interested in joining the Reno Fire Department.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)