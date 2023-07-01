With Fourth of July weekend currently underway, many will be out enjoying near the Truckee River.
"This is a great day to be out here," said Kevin Boyd, Wingfield Park Goer. "The water is nice and cool. A little bit colder than last year, but I'll take it."
While the river isn't deemed as dangerous as it was over the past few months, Reno Fire is reminding residents to tread lightly with Truckee.
"I would say to those people going out to the river, go out have some fun, but be cautious of the river," said Paul Patocka, Battalion Chief for Reno Fire Department. "It's still really cold. It still can be really powerful. With the increased heat you're going to get over the next four or five days, the river flows can increase. We anticipate the flows to be up to potentially 1,000 cubic feet per second."
While the flow rate and levels have decreased, it's best to never underestimate the Truckee.
The cold temperature of the water can give your body cold water shock.
Reno Fire suggests that people wear life jackets, don't get too deep and always bring someone with you.
"When you take somebody with you, let some other people know that you're going rafting because if you don't show up home at six, seven, eight o'clock at night, somebody knows where you were last going and what your plans were for the day," Patocka said.
People at Wingfield Park today also have other methods to ensure their safety.
"Don't go too far out into the middle, obviously stay to the edge if you are going to get in and definitely have someone there just in case," said Wyatt Beadleston.
"Watch out for sharp rocks that can definitely harm you," said Caleb Bachman. "And overall, just do what you think is safe and what you know is safe."
Reno Fire and other local fire departments have made some water rescues this season and for most of them, there's a common theme.
"So, the common thing with most of these rescues is people are not experienced on the river," Patocka said. "If you see a river rafter or somebody who's got some kayak and they got a helmet and a PFD, they're experienced they know what they're doing."
For those heading to the Truckee, just make sure you enjoy responsibly.