Reno Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible who may have set eight fires Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.
The Reno Fire Department says all blazes were intentionally set.
Below is a full list of fires that were reported over a two-day span:
Sunday, April 30, 2023
3:30 p.m.: 6th and Virginia Street, vegetation and planter box fire
4:40 p.m. 38 E. Second Street, dumpster fire
4:32 p.m. Lake and 1st Street, dumpster fire
6:30 p.m. 100 S. Virginia Street, vegetation fire
10:50 p.m. 225 W. 5th Street, Multiple sets to personal storage outside the Gatekeeper Inn
11:20 p.m. 4800 Kietzke Lane, vegetation fire (10 feet by 10 feet)
11:44 p.m. 4995 S. Virginia Street, vegetation fire (15 by 4 feet)
Monday, May 1, 2023
02:41 a.m. Kietzke and Neil Road, vegetation Fire (1/10th acre)
Fire Investigators have determined these fires were intentionally set and may be related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.