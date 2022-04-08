Reno Fire Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have set a fire inside a business in midtown last Tuesday
On Tuesday April 5, outside the Midtown Beauty Bar, located at 818 S. Virginia Street, at approximately 12:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the hallway at the above location.
Fortunately, an occupant of the salon extinguished the fire before it was able to spread.
Fire Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
The following individual was caught on video during a separate vandalism event at the same location.
Anyone with information or who can identify the pictured person is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.