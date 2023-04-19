Reno Fire Department Trains for Water Rescues, Expects Busy Season

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES LINGER ONE MORE EVENING... Temperatures are expected to be about 10-15 degrees colder overnight with light breezes and clear skies allowing radiational cooling. There is a 50-80% chance of sub- freezing overnight lows tonight even for typically warmer, lower valley locations. Irrigation may need to remain turned off and be sure to protect exposed pipes. Irrigation systems left on or leaking excess water could lead to ice glazed sidewalks and driveways that increase the chance of falls. Take precautionary measures to protect sensitive vegetation as well. Once day breaks and the sun rises, impacts will subside. Warmer temperatures will resume Thursday afternoon and into the weekend with the potential for mid to high 70s for many lower valleys and even hints at nearing 80 degrees for warmer locations.