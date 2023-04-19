Reno Fire Department Trains for Water Rescues, Expects Busy Season

The Truckee River is running fast, high, and cold – and if you ask the Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team, that means a busy rescue season for them.
“Normally our kids can splash around in the river. It’s kind of like a big lazy river, and that’s just not the case this year,” said RFD WET firefighter Jonathan Bernard.
Layered in two sets of thermals, a puffy coat, and a dry suit, he and WET hit the river Wednesday morning for a regular training. Bernard says that the team will have to pack its training schedule ahead of spring recreation.
“A normal season, our flows are five, six-hundred cubic feet per second. Today it’s 1,700 cubic feet per second. Monday before we got this cold weather snap, it was 2,200 cubic feet per second,” he said.
Those high flows make for more rescue calls.
He and RFD Chief David Cochran said that WET responds to 30-40 calls in an average season. Last year it was closer to 20-25 with a dry winter, but this year, they’re expecting the opposite. Cochran said that when the Truckee River gets this high, WET will get 80-120 calls in a single season.
“The river’s really big,” Bernard said. “It’s moving fast. The consequences for mistakes are much bigger than normal.”
Not even RFD is immune to the swift current. During Wednesday’s training, one of the motors went out, and WET had to tow its own boat and crew back to shore.
That same swift current will make rescues more challenging this year
“(Victims) could call in a location, and they could be further downstream, and we have to be able to predict where they’re going to be,” said Steven Figone, RFD WET firefighter.
He added that victims can aid in their own rescues.
“You definitely want to be an active participant while swimming out here,” he said. “Don’t want to be passive. Definitely swim to the shore. Be active in your rescue.”
RFD is discouraging swimming in the Truckee this year, but recreators who ignore that advice should prepare for harsh conditions.
Not only is the Truckee River fast and deep – it’s cold.
“Your muscles will cramp up. You’re going to get tired faster,” Bernard said. Lifejackets and helmets are a must.
Figone added, “Be prepared. Have a plan. And wear sunscreen.”