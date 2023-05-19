With hot forecasted temperatures and the increased desire to recreate outdoors, the Reno Fire Department continues to urge residents and visitors to stay out of the Truckee River due to high river flows.
To further support the safety efforts, the Reno Fire Department's Water Entry Team received generous donation of $14,000, contributed by Reno City Councilmember Kathleen Taylor, to enhance its water rescue capabilities.
“The safety of our community is of utmost importance,” said Councilmember Taylor. “With dangerous conditions from the snowmelt, we need to ensure that our region’s only water entry team is fully equipped and prepared to respond to water rescues.”
The $14,000 donated from council discretionary funds will enable the team to procure state-of-the-art training and equipment including new inflatable kayaks, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle emergencies that may arise during river rescues.
Despite this donation, however, the Reno Fire Department strongly urges against entering the river altogether because of the danger posed by cold water, swift currents, and unpredictable conditions.
"Even for our experienced crews, the fast river flows pose a major risk," said Chief Dave Cochran. "We want everyone to enjoy the Truckee River, but now is not the time. We need our residents to stay out and avoid unnecessary risks until the levels return to normal."
According to the United States Geological Survey, the Truckee River is flowing at its highest levels since 2017.
(City of Reno)