The Reno Fire Department will now have some new faces responding to calls.
Twenty-four new firefighters were pinned Friday after 19 weeks of what the department describes as both a physically and mentally demanding program.
They will serve alongside firefighters for an eight-month probationary period.
Some of the graduating firefighters will start their first shift as soon as this Sunday. All of the graduates will work shifts at one of the 14 Reno stations.
The chief says this will help the community's growing numbers and will reduce call numbers for each firefighter.
"Our call volume continues to go up as the population of the city goes up, so having more firefighters out on the stations is more rigs out on the street to answer those calls because we answer every one. We don't have the option to say no. We don't pick and choose. We go to every call and give it 100%,” says Reno Fire Chief David Cochran.
The City of Reno is currently recruiting for their next round of firefighter applicants.
