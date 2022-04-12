An active incident near Jasper Lane in Reno has roads blocked off in the area and is requiring a temporary shutdown of power, according to the Reno Fire Department.
The Reno Fire Department is working an active incident in the West Moana Lane area that has required a temporary shutdown of power.— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) April 12, 2022
We appreciate your patience while we work to get power restored as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/AWlHCCLs7n
Multiple agencies including REMSA all responded to a call about a person in a tree around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Battalion Chief on scene, one man was dead when they arrived. They say the man was electrocuted while he was doing yardwork in the tree.
NV Energy said that 908 people were without power in the area of the incident, but as of 4 p.m., they're reporting just 73 customers without power. They say it should be fixed by 5:45 p.m.
There is a large police presence, so avoid the area if you can.
