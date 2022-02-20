Multiple Reno Firefighters responded to a structure fire in North Valleys on February 20th, 2022 just before noon.
It was at a residence located at Lear Blvd. and Stead Blvd.
Reno Fire Officials confirmed that the cause of the fire was from an outdoor barbecue that spread and caught multiple apartment units on fire.
They say two firefighters sustained minor injuries and it's unknown how many apartments were damaged.
The Reno Fire Department will be on scene for the next couple of hours.
We will bring you any new information as we receive it.