Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON... Storms are developing as anticipated this afternoon in the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada mainly near and south of US-50. Storms will be capable of strong and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, particularly near recent burn scars. Areas of western Nevada near and north of US-50 may see a stray storm, but the bigger threat will be gusty outflow winds bringing areas of blowing dust last this afternoon into the early evening.