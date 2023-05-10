The Reno Fire Department says it responded to a record number of calls over the last year - with it coming just shy of 50,000.
The fire chief says it's a lot of calls for a department their size, but their crews are committed.
“We're really on a geographic island, we have mountains to the west, desert to the east, so whatever comes up, we have to be ready to handle it and we do,” says Reno Fire Chief David Cochran.
The call response was part of the fire department's annual report.
Also, laid out was the progress being made on the new central fire station planned for downtown.
Chief Cochran says they have committed funding to the design.
He expects it completed by 2027.