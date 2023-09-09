The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is supporting Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) during its annual Fill the Boot fundraising event Saturday, September 9, 2023.
The event will raise money to support kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Continuing a 69-year tradition, Reno firefighters will hit the streets and storefronts with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the intersection of South Virginia Street and South McCarran Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be doing this again,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “Filling the boot is an important yet fun tradition in which our department is proud to participate. So when you see our firefighters at South Virginia and McCarran this weekend, consider donating to the cause.“
The partnership between the International Association of Fire Fighters and MDA began in 1954 when the organization committed by proclamation to support MDA until a cure is found. As MDA’s largest national partner, they have raised more than $650 million for the MDA to date.
(City of Reno)