On Saturday, December 18th, 2021, Reno firefighters assembled and delivered holiday food basket to pre-selected families in need.
Families are selected through referrals from various organizations in the community. This year, Reno firefighters distributed 200 baskets at Fire Station 21.
The tradition began nearly 90 years ago and is traditionally known as the Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basket Program.
It has since grown with the involvement of the Reno Fire Department, as well as the support and services from local businesses and individuals.
Background:
"In 1932, the late Sam Saibini joined the Reno Fire Department as a firefighter. He asked the captains at each of the Reno fire stations to help him provide Christmas dinners for families in need, with firefighters donating $1 each to help purchase food.
Saibini, who retired in 1968 as a Battalion Chief, later said the program started during the Depression when people were tearing down fences just to obtain wood to burn for heat. During that period, Reno firefighters also began to purchase supplies of wood and coal for distribution to local families, which were stored in a back storeroom with the food supplies at the old Central Fire Station at the corner of Commercial Row and West Street." - The City of Reno