Reno Firefighters assisted with the removal of an individual and a puppy from the Truckee River Friday afternoon.
At around 6:30 p.m., Friday, firefighters responded to the 200 block of Island Drive for a possible water rescue.
Firefighters assigned to Truck 1, Squad 1, Engine 1, Engine 4 and Engine 21 were able assist with removing an individual and puppy from the river.
No injuries were reported.
The Reno Firefighters Association wants to remind locals that as weather warms up, the snow melt from the Sierras could create some choppy conditions in the river.