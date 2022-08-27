Three cadets representing the Reno High School JROTC Leadership Team traveled to Washington, D.C. in June to compete in the national JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB). The cadet leaders were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, math, science and current events.
The Academic Bowl is designed to help students prepare for state graduation exams and college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT.
Huskie Battalion Commander Cadet LTC Jinren Jiang, Cadet 2LT Athena McKerny and Cadet Captain Oscar Colbert from Reno High School JROTC attended the competition.
“Our cadet leaders worked hard to qualify for this competition, and we are proud of their efforts,” said LTC Nicole Sarafolean, a JROTC instructor at Reno High School. “We were excited to accompany them on the trip as they represented the Huskie Battalion, and we look forward to returning in the future.”
While in Washington, D.C., cadets also visited four Smithsonian museums, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Pentagon and almost all the national monuments. All travel and lodging expenses were paid by the U.S. Army.