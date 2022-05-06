Reno High School’s “We the People” team now ranks 12th in the country for the annual event.
Reno High School’s team, led by instructor Richard Clark, competed virtually from the University of Nevada and will travel to Washington, D.C. later this month to participate in more activities.
We the People teams testify before panels of judges to present and debate their positions on questions surrounding the U.S. Constitution. Students have the opportunity to display their civic knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to effectively participate in the United States’ constitutional democratic republic through simulated Congressional hearings.
“This class is the best of what civics education should be,” said Clark, who teaches social studies at Reno High School and coaches the We the People team. “Our students engage in deep discussions on the issues facing us today while learning the historical philosophical underpinnings of those issues. Students do not necessarily walk away as experts, but as critical thinkers with the ability to look at an issue with a broader lens.”
“I’m proud of this great achievement by our team from Reno High School,” said Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “Our students, staff members, and We the People alumni devote many hundreds of hours to researching and preparing for this rigorous competition each year, and their hard work is consistently recognized and rewarded on the national stage. It’s been my privilege to judge the competitions at the district level and regional level in recent years. The high caliber of their work is a tremendous testament to their dedication, determination, and the quality of the education they receive in our schools.”
Among the questions debated and discussed in this year’s competition were:
• “How has the Constitution been changed to further the ideals contained in the Declaration of Independence?”
• “What rights does the Bill of Rights protect?”
• “How have the values and principles embodied in the Constitution shaped American institutions and practices?”
Some 1,000 students from 47 classes around the country competed in more than 600 half-hour virtual hearings during the national finals, which were held both in Washington, D.C. and virtually from schools around the country from April 22 through April 25.
In previous years, Incline High School and Reed High School have joined Reno High School in competing and achieving national rankings in this competition.
“I am so proud of this group of 27 students,” said Clark. “Their high school careers have been marked with chaos and they have overcome those hurdles. They are inspiring to watch and be around. Our Republic is safe in their hands.”
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)