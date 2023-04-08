The Reno Ice Raiders Hockey Team held their second annual CAN/AM Classics Cup where Reno took on a team from Canada for the second year in a row.
While the game was a good time for everyone involved, its main purpose served to benefit a good cause.
The general manager of the Reno Ice Raiders tells us giving back to the community is important, especially since the community gives so much support to the team.
"Americans won 4-3 last night (Friday) and I think we came out a lot better this game," Jess Peterson, General Manager of the Reno Ice Raiders said. "We're just trying to raise some money for the Special Olympics of Northern Nevada, raise some money for the rink, and have a good time."
As Peterson mentioned, all proceeds from Saturday's charity game will be donated to the Special Olympics of Northern Nevada.
"The main title in the rink's name is 'community'. It's very important to the rink, and by extension, the Reno Ice Raider, that we do stuff that benefits the community," Peterson added.
There was also a silent auction with a package to see the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as a raffle for two Reno Ice Raiders season passes for the 2023-2024 season.
