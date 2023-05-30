Downtown Reno is getting a new safety feature to support river rescue missions – it’s street signage.
City maintenance crews were up on river-crossing bridges Tuesday morning installing the new signs. The Reno Fire Department commissioned the project, saying it’ll help them locate people being swept away in the Truckee River.
“When you’re floating downstream, you have a different perspective,” said firefighter James Leonesio. “You’re not standing on shore. You’re at the water level, and a lot of times people don’t realize where they’re at.”
David Stewart, street division supervisor, said Tuesday morning that he expected to have signs from Booth Street so Second and Kuenzli Streets by the end of the day.
“Doing it in-house is very minimal because our guys do this every day, so, you know, probably under $1,000 in labor and materials … (but) you can’t put a price on safety,” he said.
The timing is good. Leonesio said RFD’s water entry team averages around 40 calls in a low-flow year, but over 100 in a high-flow year. Right now, he said, they’re getting a call a day. He thinks it might shape up to be a record-breaking season.
“This year is going to be like no other because once it starts to melt, and we’re going to have high flows all summer long, it’s going to be busy,” he said. “(The river is) fun, but at the same time you’ve got to be responsible.”
For context, Leonesio said that in a normal spring season, the Truckee River travels at approximately four miles per hour, but right now, flow rates are close to 15 mph. Flow isn’t the only issue. Street geography can make self-rescues difficult or impossible.
“The most popular section people run is from West Mayberry down into the downtown corridor,” Leonesio said. “And once you reach the downtown corridor, it is walled off on both sides for four blocks at least. So people float past where they typically expect to go, moving twice as fast as they would expect, and then they get caught up downstream where they don’t want to be."
It's a challenge for firefighters, too. With the water travelling so fast, RFD often has to spread its resources between multiple bridges to find river victims.
Leonesio said that RFD is discouraging river recreation until the temperature warms up and the river slows down.