Reno Jazz Orchestra Announces Summer Concerts

The Reno Jazz Orchestra announces its summer concerts happening in Reno and Lake Tahoe.
It kicks off with a 1930's-themed stage show with big band swing music and dance on July 29 and 31.
The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present "Hot House- One Night at the Savoy Ballroom". The first concert is a free, Artown event and will be held at the newly transformed J Resort in Reno on July 29.
As part of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s Showcase Series, the July 31 performance will be held on the Warren Edward Trepp, Jr. stage at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village.
Later this summer, the Reno Jazz Orchestra will perform a fusion of jazz and blues by Grammy award-winning saxophonist Tom Scott on August 20 and 21.
The first show is at University of Nevada, Reno’s, Nightingale Concert Hall.
On August 21, Scott will perform with the 17-piece orchestra on the Warren Edward Trepp, Jr. stage at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village.
Tickets and more information are available at RenoJazzOrchestra.org or by calling 775-372-6160.