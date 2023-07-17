The Reno Jazz Orchestra will host a free concert as part of Artown 2023 at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds at the J Resort and follow it up with another ticketed concert at Sand Harbor State Park.
Their performance at the Glow Plaza will happen Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.
This performance is free.
The performance, titled “Hot House, One Night at the Savoy,” is meant to evoke the feeling of nightclubbing in the 1930s, according to a press release from the Reno Jazz Orchestra.
The same show will be performed on July 31sr on the Warren Edward Trepp, Jr. stage at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village as part of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival's Showcase Series.
That show also starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $32 to $100 and can be purchased at the Reno Jazz Orchestra website.