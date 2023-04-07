A Reno man is behind bars accused of burglarizing the Sparks United Methodist Church on Friday morning.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they found 34-year-old Walter Irvin inside the closed Pyramid Way church, just before 10 a.m.
Police say Irvin complied with arriving officers’ commands and was taken into custody where he was eventually booked into the Washoe County Jail on one count of commercial burglary and one count of destruction of property.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.